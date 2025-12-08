Investing
Absa confirms SA cycle turning for better - signals strong earnings as bad debts fall
Absa marks credit recovery, stronger earnings, and steady dividends
Key topics:
Absa signals credit cycle recovery with lower credit loss ratio in 2025
Earnings and dividends expected to grow, RoE nudges higher to 15%
African operations drive growth while SA retail remains muted but stable
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
BizNews Reporter