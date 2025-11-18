Ackermans raise R1.6bn in Pick n Pay share sale to settle restructuring debt

Key topics:

R1.6bn raised via accelerated bookbuild to repay restructuring-related funding.

Ackerman voting interest drops from 49% to 36.8% after B-share voting rights fall away.

Family stays committed to Pick n Pay, agreeing to a 90-day post-deal lock-up.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.