Africa Bitcoin Corp subsidiary secures R50m capital boost via CTSE listing

ACOF secures R50m via new notes issued under its R5bn Domestic Medium Term Note Programme.

Seven-year notes signal investor confidence despite the parent company’s crypto-focused rebrand.

CTSE listing highlights ABC’s continued support for challenger exchanges and its hybrid TradFi–digital asset model.

