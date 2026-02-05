Investing
ArcelorMittal: Bleeding slows, but patient still in ICU
ArcelorMittal South Africa slows losses after Longs closure, but heavy debt and uncertainty keep survival fragile.
Key topics:
ArcelorMittal slows losses but remains deeply indebted and fragile.
Longs division closed; cash raised from scrap, Flats production rises.
Survival hinges on IDC support, government tariffs, and parent backing.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Alec Hogg