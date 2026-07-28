A banner flag with the ASML logo outside the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
A banner flag with the ASML logo outside the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven, Netherlands.Photographer: Lina Selg/Bloomberg
Investing

BN portfolio star ASML slides on report of China starting DUV tool production

ASML shares fell as China's reported DUV chipmaking advances rattled investors.
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