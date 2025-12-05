Aveng’s U-turn: McConnell Dowell stays in the stable while Moolmans sale drags on

The Jewel stays put

On paper, the logic for retaining McConnell Dowell is becoming harder to argue against, especially given the current volatility in global construction markets. The subsidiary is the group’s engine room, and today’s update confirms it remains healthy.

The division has secured new work in excess of A$1.2 billion (R14.5 billion) in the current financial year. Perhaps more significantly, it holds "preferred bidder" status on another A$1.2 billion worth of contracts. In an industry where the order book is everything, these are comforting numbers.

By retaining McConnell Dowell, Aveng keeps its primary revenue generator and profit driver. The focus now shifts back to "improving operational performance" and "profitability"—corporate speak for "let's make money instead of just structuring deals."

The Moolmans Saga

While the Australian construction business is staying put, the “for sale” board is firmly up on Aveng’s South African mining contractor, Moolmans.

The update on Moolmans reads like a sequel to a movie we’ve all seen before.

Negotiations are "continuing" with a preferred party. Due diligence is "detailed." Negotiations are "extended."

It is a frustration for investors who have watched the mining contractor struggle with operational challenges and contract losses in recent years.

However, there is a twist in the tale. Aveng has appointed a new Managing Director for the unit—Pieter van Greunen, a veteran with 35 years of mining experience.

Van Greunen spent most of the last seven years at the SA operations of Vedanta Resources. A mechanical engineering graduate from Tukkies, the first decade and a half of his career was spent at Anglo American and De Beers.

The appointment of a heavy hitter like Van Greunen "with immediate effect" sends a mixed signal.

Is he there to hand over the keys to a new owner, or is he being brought in to fix a business that might be on the books for longer than anticipated? The departure of outgoing MD Rod Dixon suggests a clean slate is needed, regardless of who owns the asset next month.

The Value Trap?

The market’s reaction will be telling. Aveng’s share price has taken a mauling over the last 12 months, shedding nearly 60% of its value as the "break-up premium" evaporated and operational losses in FY2025 weighed on sentiment.

With a market cap of just over R600 million, Aveng is trading at a fraction of its revenue—a classic value trap, or perhaps, a deep value opportunity for the brave.