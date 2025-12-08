Investing
Battle of the banks: How Absa stacks up against the big four
Absa: A “Goldilocks” Recovery Play Amid South Africa’s Banking Premiums
Key topics:
Absa offers recovery value vs. FirstRand/Standard Bank's premium quality.
ROE gap shows potential upside if Absa hits 17%+ medium-term target.
Credit cycle improvement and Africa growth boost Absa’s investment case.
