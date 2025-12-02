The Bidvest Bank Ltd. office building in the Sandton business district of Johannesburg
The Bidvest Bank Ltd. office building in the Sandton business district of JohannesburgPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Investing

Bidvest directors forced to repay expenses after AGM revolt

Bidvest shareholders reject director travel perks at AGM, forcing non-executives to repay expenses amid heightened governance scrutiny pressures.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Shareholders reject Bidvest directors’ travel and hospitality expenses

  • Non-executive directors ordered to repay disallowed costs

  • Strong support given to overall strategy and executive incentives

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

BizNews Reporter

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com