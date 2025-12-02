Investing
Bidvest directors forced to repay expenses after AGM revolt
Bidvest shareholders reject director travel perks at AGM, forcing non-executives to repay expenses amid heightened governance scrutiny pressures.
Key topics:
Shareholders reject Bidvest directors’ travel and hospitality expenses
Non-executive directors ordered to repay disallowed costs
Strong support given to overall strategy and executive incentives
BizNews Reporter