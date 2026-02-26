Investing
Bitcoin’s $1 trillion slide masks a growing institutional bull case
Despite a $1 trillion plunge, ETFs and institutions underpin a contrarian bullish case for Bitcoin amid market turmoil.
Key topics:
Bitcoin down nearly 50%, erasing $1 trillion in market value
ETF and institutional holdings show resilience amid selloff
Bulls cite halving, tighter supply and growing access as support
By Vildana Hajric and Isabelle Lee