Bitcoin’s $1 trillion slide masks a growing institutional bull case
Investing

Bitcoin’s $1 trillion slide masks a growing institutional bull case

Despite a $1 trillion plunge, ETFs and institutions underpin a contrarian bullish case for Bitcoin amid market turmoil.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Bitcoin down nearly 50%, erasing $1 trillion in market value

  • ETF and institutional holdings show resilience amid selloff

  • Bulls cite halving, tighter supply and growing access as support

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Vildana Hajric and Isabelle Lee

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com