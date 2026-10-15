BizNews Register of Interests
Alec Hogg and Aurelius Media, which publishes BizNews, own shares in two places: the Ricardo portfolios and what's left of our Africa Bitcoin Corporation stake. Nothing else.
As Alec Hogg reported in The BizNews Edge on 9 October 2026 (), the ABC shareholding wasn't flagged in every piece as it should have been. From now on, it will be. This page makes that easy to check.
What we own
Why does a publisher own shares in a bitcoin company? In February 2021, Altvest, as ABC was then called, signed a one-year advertising contract with BizNews. It was an ambitious start-up whose business we related to (lending to SMEs), but it was short on marketing cash and asked to pay us in shares instead. We agreed. The company listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange on 5 May 2022 and the JSE on 14 October 2024. Both parties understood Aurelius Media would sell its shares to recoup value for advertising inventory provided in 2021/2. Editorial coverage was never part of the deal.
Our rules
Disclosure appears on every full article and interview about Ricardo shares or ABC.
Ricardo portfolio trades are only transacted during the webinar or thereafter. The ABC share sale programme is currently suspended while we cover recent developments at the business.
If anything changes, this page changes first.
Spotted something we missed? Email support@biznews.com. We'll answer and, if necessary, correct it here.