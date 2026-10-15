BizNews Register of Interests

Alec Hogg and Aurelius Media, which publishes BizNews, own shares in two places: the Ricardo portfolios and what's left of our Africa Bitcoin Corporation stake. Nothing else.

As Alec Hogg reported in The BizNews Edge on 9 October 2026 ( click here ), the ABC shareholding wasn't flagged in every piece as it should have been. From now on, it will be. This page makes that easy to check.