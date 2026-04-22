Investing
BN Portfolio: Meta turns employees into data for their own replacement
Workplace tracking fuels AI growth while jobs hang in the balance
Key topics:
Meta tracks workers to train AI on real computer behaviour
AI push tied to layoffs and possible job replacement
Massive AI spending raises doubts after metaverse flop
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By Mark Gongloff