BN Portfolio Update: Mastering Rand cost averaging; Big Tech earnings and Orion’s 105% surge
In this month’s portfolio update, Alec Hogg goes back to basics to explain the two "free lunches" of investing: Diversification and Rand Cost Averaging. Whether you are a seasoned investor or just starting out like Alec’s friend Ricardo, this session provides a practical roadmap for building wealth through stable, rational, and disciplined monthly contributions.
