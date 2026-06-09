BN Power Lunch: Joburg's Budget crisis, the $3tn IPO wave, and what it means for SA markets

Listen here.Johannesburg's new budget lays bare a city in financial distress: less than 10 days of cash reserves, a R220 billion infrastructure backlog, and revenue targets that ignore the fact that nearly half its water never gets billed. Alec Hogg dissects the numbers that every ratepayer and bondholder should see. Then: Jubilee Metals tries to win back the market with a credible operational update from Zambia; Araxi (formerly Capital Appreciation) posts softer headline numbers that mask an 80% surge in its core software earnings; a hostile takeover battle at Mustek nears its conclusion; and why a director selling shares at ASP Isotopes is not what it looks like. And in the second half — SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are heading for public markets with a combined valuation pipeline of over $3 trillion. Alec draws the parallels with 1999, and asks the question Wall Street is afraid to answer: are we at the top?.City of Johannesburg BudgetCash reserves <10 days — Treasury benchmark: 30–90 daysInfrastructure backlog R220bn total — roads agency alone: R115bn deferredBridges — nearly 80% rated poor or very poorCapital budget R8.8bn this year — slowing the decline, not fixing itWater losses — nearly half unbilled before it reaches a meterElectricity losses — nearly a third; City Power missing data on ~50 capital projects"Not broken beyond repair — but borrowing time as aggressively as it's borrowing money.".Jubilee Metals (JSE: JBL)Story: Operational update, Molefe Mine, ZambiaTarget: Near-double high-grade ore deliveries by OctoberShare price: −9% yesterday; lost more than half its value over the past yearVerdict: More credible than usual — specific milestones, ore sorting technology introduced on site"Management knows it has something to prove. Watch the open.".Araxi — formerly Capital Appreciation (JSE: AXX)Result: Revenue & HEPS softer — distorted by chip shortage and a once-off prior year software licence feeSoftware earnings: +~80% underlyingTerminal licence fees: +~30% recurringPay@ acquisition: R1bn — deepens payments ecosystemShare price: −~10% past month; market pre-priced the headline weaknessDividend: Held firm"The down-cycle in the share price might not last long.".Mustek (JSE: MST)Bidder: Novus Holdings — now through 41% shareholdingOffer price: R15.41 (forced up ~20% by Takeover Regulation Panel from R13.00)Share price: R15.29 yesterday — +6% on the day, +15% on the weekGap: 12c between current price and offer — near zero; deal as good as done"Textbook arbitrage. If you're in Mustek, the trajectory is working in your favour.".ASP Isotopes (JSE/Nasdaq: ISO)Headline: Two executive share sales on SENSReality: Larger sale = tax withholding on vested stock; smaller sale = rounding error on balance sheetShare price: −~10% past week after a strong start to JuneContext: Silicon-28 facility progress intact — enriched isotopes are not a commodity play"This is noise. A dip here could be the entry point patient investors are watching for.".Global Markets — The IPO Wave.Combined pipeline: $3.1 trillion of new paper heading for public marketsMarket backdrop: S&P earnings came in nearly 3× Wall Street forecasts — genuine underlying strengthRisk: Elevated valuations + $3T supply shock + 1999 parallels being drawn loudlyDisruption already visible: Salesforce & ServiceNow each −~30% YTD on AI competitive repricing