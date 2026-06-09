BN Power Lunch: Joburg's Budget crisis, the $3tn IPO wave, and what it means for SA markets
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BN Power Lunch: Joburg's Budget crisis, the $3tn IPO wave, and what it means for SA markets

Joburg budget crisis, SpaceX & OpenAI IPO wave, plus Jubilee Metals, Araxi & Mustek — Alec Hogg on the stories shaping SA markets today.
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