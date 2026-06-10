The Daily Edge: Gold at $4,100 and SA is sitting on a fortune it can't see

Listen here.BizNews editor Alec Hogg opens with a thesis from Merrill Lynch veteran Dr. Duarte de Silva: South Africa's abandoned gold mines and tailings dumps — written off at $300–$800/oz — are generating margins above $3,000 per ounce at today's prices. The Witwatersrand Basin still holds as much gold as has ever been extracted from it. Yet exploration spend has collapsed 95% from its 2006 peak. On the JSE: Wesizwe Platinum surges 90% as its year-long trading suspension lifts; Pan African drifts lower despite a sound Australian acquisition; Fortress Real Estate impresses on logistics; Alexander Forbes delivers flat earnings on strong revenue; and Bell Equipment executes a textbook CEO handover. Globally: the ECB raises rates, Belfast burns, and OpenAI flags Chinese disinformation targeting US data centres..Lead: South Africa's Abandoned Gold — The Trade of the DecadeGold is at $4,500/oz. Mines that were closed at $300–$800/oz still hold that gold. Tailings operations are now generating margins in excess of $3,000 per ounce — yet exploration spend has collapsed 95% from its 2006 peak."The mispricing is real. Read da Silva's full piece on BizNews. The smart money is already moving."Local Markets / JSEWesizwe Platinum (JSE: WEZ)Intraday move: +90% on suspension liftLocked out of trading since June 2025 for late filing — back today on massive volume"A liquidity event, not a fundamental re-rating. If you were trapped, today is your window."Pan African Resources (JSE: PAN)Share price: −30% over one monthProcedural SENS on Emmerson acquisition timeline; ASX listing conditional approval securedDeal closes: 1 JulyStock largely ignored the announcement"The tailings model is proven — da Silva uses PAN as Exhibit A. But the macro owns the share price right now. Watch gold and the rand first."Fortress Real Estate (JSE: FFB)FY2027 distribution growth guidance: +7%European logistics vacancies collapsed from 9% to under 2%; SA logistics at 1.5%Non-core assets sold above book value"Boring excellence. Predictable growing income. Exactly what outperforms in this environment."Alexander Forbes (JSE: AFH)Headline EPS: Flat year-on-yearRevenue up over 10%; operating profit past R1bnDividend: unchanged — market walked away"Hold it for the yield. Don't expect a re-rating without an earnings catalyst."Bell Equipment (JSE: BEL)Volume: ~1,900 shares traded by late morningAshley Bell out end-August; Izak van Niekerk in — 13-year Bell veteran, returning after a decade awayTwo months of handover overlap"Textbook succession. The macro headwinds are the real story. The new CEO inherits a tough global machinery cycle."Global MarketsGold + Dollar + AI: Three Questions Shaping Global AllocationGold: $4,500/oz — da Silva argues margins are exceptional even at $3,000; the blow-off top question is irrelevant for SA operatorsAI: Capex is racing ahead of revenue — the show-me moment for Big Tech is approachingSA opportunity: Extraordinary concentration of hard assets — gold, logistics, real earnings"Hard assets over paper claims. Gold, logistics, real earnings. South Africa — despite itself — has an extraordinary concentration of exactly that. The tragedy is most of the capital that should see it has relocated to Zurich. Don't be last."