The Daily Edge: Gold at $4,100 and SA is sitting on a fortune it can't see
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The Daily Edge: Gold at $4,100 and SA is sitting on a fortune it can't see

SA's tailings dumps yield $3,000/oz profit. Wesizwe surges 90%. Fortress, Bell, Pan African, Alexander Forbes reviewed. Plus ECB rates & Belfast unrest.
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The Daily Edge
BizNews
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