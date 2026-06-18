The Daily Edge: Fed’s higher-for-longer warning hits SA Inc — Brait dilutes, BHP absorbs, Treasury sidesteps

Listen here.Today’s BizNews Daily Edge unpacks how the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish hold is rippling through South African markets, where expensive money is forcing companies and government alike to show the strength of their balance sheets. Irakli looks at Brait’s deeply discounted R2.5bn rights offer to cut debt and support Virgin Active, BHP’s market shrug at a $2bn potash blowout, and National Treasury’s smart move to fully fund its foreign currency needs through concessional loans. In a world where cheap global money is not coming back soon, capital structure has become destiny.