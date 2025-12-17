Investing
HCI vs. Aktiv: Gloves off in a bruising battle over buybacks and boardrooms
HCI and Aktiv clash publicly over buybacks, governance, insider timing, and boardroom power ahead of a shareholder vote.
Key topics:
HCI vs Aktiv erupts over share buybacks and governance disputes
Copelyn defends trades; Aktiv alleges insider timing and self-dealing
Shareholders face critical vote on SACTWU property-for-shares deal
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
BizNews Reporter