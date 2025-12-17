Investing
SACTWU will get to own Gallagher Estates (and more) in R1.5bn HCI deal
HCI unveils R1.5bn festive deal reshuffling properties and shares with SACTWU, highlighting complex value-unlocking financial engineering strategies today.
Key topics:
HCI restructures assets in a R1.5bn deal with SACTWU
Property portfolio swapped for HCI shares at R131 valuation
Transaction boosts EPS and simplifies HCI’s capital structure
BizNews Reporter