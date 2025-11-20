Investec: Client gains, credit quality steer earnings growth despite interest rate headwinds

Key topics:

Earnings rise as strong lending, client acquisition and wealth inflows drive growth.

Credit loss ratio improves to 35bps, supporting stable returns amid revenue softness.

Operating costs edge higher from tech and people investment, lifting cost-to-income ratio.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.