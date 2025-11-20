The Investec Ltd. building in the Sandton business district of Johannesburg, South Africa
Investec: Client gains, credit quality steer earnings growth despite interest rate headwinds

Strong client growth, wealth inflows and improved credit quality helped Investec lift earnings despite softer revenue and rising costs.
  • Earnings rise as strong lending, client acquisition and wealth inflows drive growth.

  • Credit loss ratio improves to 35bps, supporting stable returns amid revenue softness.

  • Operating costs edge higher from tech and people investment, lifting cost-to-income ratio.

Investec

