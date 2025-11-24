Invicta lifts revenue and EPS as rising costs dent operating profit

Key topics:

Revenue up 6% , while EPS, HEPS and sustainable HEPS rise strongly due to capital discipline and share buybacks.

Operating profit drops 12% and net profit falls 11% as costs rise and certain segments — including RPI and KAG — come under pressure.

Cash flow improves, net gearing eases, and the Spaldings acquisition strengthens Invicta’s international expansion strategy.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.