“Show us your manufactured emails” - JSE slams Mantengu’s “fake” allegations in urgent court filing

Key topics:

JSE files urgent High Court application compelling Mantengu to produce alleged whistleblower emails.

Exchange says the emails are “fake” and accuses Mantengu of a media smear campaign.

Case escalates after Mantengu repeatedly refuses to hand over evidence to regulators despite public claims.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.