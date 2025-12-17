Investing
Kinetiko’s Mpumalanga bonanza kicks share price 20% higher
Kinetiko’s Mpumalanga gas discovery delivers pure, shallow, plug-and-play energy, boosting investors and offering South Africa a transition fuel.
Key topics:
World-class, high-purity gas discovery in Mpumalanga with strong flow rates
Strategic location near Eskom infrastructure enables rapid, low-cost deployment
Kinetiko emerges as a key transition energy solution for South Africa
