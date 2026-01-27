Investing
Lewis delivers double-digit revenue surge: A vindication for the Ricardo Portfolio?
Lewis posts 11% revenue growth, validating BizNews Ricardo portfolio thesis as credit-led model outperforms South African retail market.
Key topics:
Lewis delivers 11% revenue growth via credit-led furniture retail model
Credit sales and ancillary income drive outperformance versus peers
Rising debtor costs offset by strong collections and market share gains
BizNews Reporter