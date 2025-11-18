Investing
Mantengu Mining accuses JSE, FSCA of failing to act on alleged share manipulation
Mantengu alleges coordinated manipulation, regulator misconduct, and intimidation as it expands criminal complaints locally and abroad.
Key topics:
Alleged emails link JSE director to manipulation, crypto payments, and covert directives
Expert analysis claims recordings reveal deliberate share-price rigging via OTC options
Mantengu accuses regulators of obstruction, expanding criminal cases to NPA, FBI and FinCEN
