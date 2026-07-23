Mr Market sends Musk “don’t believe you” message after Tesla quarterlies

Tesla's Q2 2026 earnings, released after the market close last night, exposed a growing gap between the famous Elon Musk narrative and hard numbers. Revenue hit a record $28.24 billion (up 26%) and deliveries reached 480,126 vehicles, yet operating income collapsed 57% to $398 million as profit margins inverted from 4.1% to 1.4%. Free cash flow turned negative - Tesla's first cash-burning quarter since early 2024 — as capex more than doubled and regulatory credits fell 67%. Shares dropped a further 4% after hours. Musk touted Optimus and Robotaxi as future profit engines, but for the moment, Mr Market is turning a deaf ear..By Alec Hogg.Omaha, a Saturday morning years ago. Warren Buffett, fielding questions for six hours straight without so much as a bathroom break, was asked why he never gets seduced by ‘story’ stocks – the ones based on narrative rather than numbers, promises to reinvent industries before proving they can bank a profit from the one they're already in. Buffett’s answer has stuck with me ever since: Mr Market, he said, is a wonderful business partner who turns up at your door every day offering to buy or sell at wildly different prices depending on his mood. Most of the time you ignore him. But every so often, when the mood swings hard enough, he tells you something true.Last night, Mr Market told Elon Musk something true.Tesla's second-quarter numbers, released after the New York close and shared on a company webcast that ran deep into the US evening, were a study in split personality. Revenue hit a record $28.24 billion, up 26% year-on-year and comfortably ahead of what Wall Street expected – enough to push trailing twelve-month revenue past $100 billion for the first time in the company's history. Deliveries hit a Q2 record of 480,126 vehicles, up 25%. Energy storage deployments jumped 41%. Services revenue, the unglamorous business of servicing and insuring the fleet, grew 50% to a record $4.58 billion at a record margin.And yet the bottom line was nightmarish. Operating income collapsed 57% to just $398 million. Operating margin, which sat at 4.1% a year ago, inverted exactly to 1.4%. Earnings of 33c a share were way behind the Street’s consensus of 53c – down 18% on the year despite that 26% top-line surge. That’s the crocodile jaws going in the wrong direction. Cash went the wrong way too. With capital expenditure more than doubling to $5.8 billion, free cash flow went to a negative $1.1 billion - Tesla's first cash-burning quarter since early 2024. Regulatory credits, the near-free profit that rivals used to buy from Tesla to dodge fuel-economy penalties, collapsed 67% to $146 million after Washington scrapped the penalties that made the credits necessary in the first place. A year ago that line added almost two full points to gross margin. Now it barely moves the needle. Who says Elon and The Donald are joined at the hip?The share price had already drifted down about 1% ahead of the release, as nervy investors braced for the profit collapse analysts had been flagging for weeks. Once the numbers actually landed, Tesla shares fell a further 4% in after-hours trade, the clearest sign yet that the gap between Musk's narrative and Tesla's arithmetic is starting to matter again.That narrative, delivered by Musk himself in his opening remarks during the webcast, was as ambitious as ever. Optimus, he said, "will be the biggest product ever," though he was refreshingly honest about the scale of the challenge: "this is going to be the hardest product to scale manufacturing that we've ever made at Tesla, because everything on the robot is new" – there is, he noted, no existing supply chain to lean on, unlike the combustion-era parts bin electric cars could still raid for wheels and window glass. On Robotaxi, he insisted the only real constraint on growth is reliability – what he called "the march of nines" – with weekly miles compounding at more than 10% a week. Tesla's AI software chief, Ashok Elluswamy, backed that up with the number that matters to regulators: zero reportable incidents across 380,000 unsupervised miles. Musk mentioned, almost in passing, that he was "a little under the weather" on the call. Investors might say the balance sheet is feeling much the same.Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja was candid about what's driving the spend: capital expenditure will top $25 billion this year and keep climbing for two or three more as Tesla builds out Robotaxi capacity, Optimus production, a semiconductor fab and AI compute. That’s being funded by a new $30 billion debt facility. .Read more:.Tesla Q4: Musk’s “Efficiency Pivot” silences the doubters as margins hit a two-year high.This is not a company coasting on car sales. It is a company betting the house that humanoid robots and driverless taxis pay off before the core car business, squeezed by fading credits and rising costs, runs out of road.Munger used to say the big money isn't in the buying or the selling, but in the waiting. Tesla shareholders have waited years for Optimus and Robotaxi to become the profit engines Musk describes. Last night’s numbers confirmed they're still waiting – and paying handsomely for that privilege, through share dilution, growing debt and negative free cash flow. Record revenue bought Tesla a headline. It didn't buy Musk a pass on the arithmetic, and Mr Market, for one evening at least, was in no mood to be charmed by the boy from Pretoria..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.