Pedestrians walk past a Mr Price Group Ltd. clothing store in Cape Town, South Africa
Pedestrians walk past a Mr Price Group Ltd. clothing store in Cape Town, South AfricaPhotographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Investing

Resilient Mr Price delivers profit growth as shoppers tighten belts

Mr Price grows earnings, margins and dividends despite a strained consumer backdrop, outperforming the market across key categories.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Earnings and dividend up 6.5% as margins and cash position strengthen

  • Apparel, Homeware and Telecoms outperform, with strong online growth

  • Consumer environment remains fragile with volatile, highly promotional trade

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Loading content, please wait...
investing
Mr Price Group

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com