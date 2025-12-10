Mr Price’s boldest move in decades, bets R9.6bn to beat SA retailer graveyard

Key topics:

IMF sees SA stability improving but warns debt risk remains severe

Growth stuck near 1% as labour, logistics and governance block progress

IMF urges private-sector drive and deeper fiscal reforms to curb debt

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.