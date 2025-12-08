MTN Zakhele Futhi: The dead cat bounce that confirms a BEE tragedy

The "Futhi" structure was laden with debt—specifically, expensive funding that required the MTN share price to perform exceptionally well to keep the scheme above water. It didn't. MTN’s struggles in Nigeria, the currency devaluations, and the broader emerging market malaise meant that for years, the underlying value of Zakhele Futhi was being eaten alive by interest payments.

We’ve seen this movie before. It’s the same script that played out with the implosion of the Sasol Inzalo scheme. High leverage works beautifully on the way up, magnifying gains. On the way down, it is a weapon of mass wealth destruction.

So, why the sudden 56% spike in the share price last week?

It’s a classic arbitrage play. Before the announcement, the market had priced MTNZF for near-total insolvency—fearing a zero. When the board announced a guaranteed exit at 15 cents (plus a potential "agterskot" or top-up payment depending on final accounting), the stock re-rated from the floor. It moved from roughly 10c to roughly 16-25c. In percentage terms, that’s a massive gain. In real terms, it’s pennies on the Rand.

There is, of course, the matter of the "Special Dividend" declared earlier in November, which softened the blow slightly for those who held on. But let’s not mince words: for the vast majority of retail shareholders who locked up their capital for nearly a decade, the return has been negative.

The board’s circular speaks of "preserving value" and "minimising the risk of diminishing returns." Corporate-speak is a wonderful thing. In plain English, they are saying: "We need to stop the bleeding before there is absolutely nothing left."

For the BizNews community, the lesson here is stark. Complex financial engineering, no matter how well-intentioned or politically sanctioned, carries risks that are often opaque to the retail investor. When you buy a BEE share, you aren't just buying the underlying company (MTN); you are buying a leveraged derivative of that company. You are betting that the share price growth will outpace the interest on the loan used to buy it.

In this case, the bet failed.

As we close the book on Zakhele Futhi, the traders will pocket their 50% weekly gain and move on to the next volatility play. But for the true believers in the "shareholder democracy," the payout is a harsh tuition fee in the mechanics of debt.

The market has weighed Zakhele Futhi, and despite the green arrows on your screen this week, it has been found wanting.