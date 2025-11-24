Naspers H1 2026: Profitability jumps, cash flow strengthens, strategic losses persist

Key topics:

E-commerce operating profit surged , with consolidated aEBITDA jumping 96% and free cash flow climbing to US$1.3 billion.

Strong performances from iFood, OLX, PayU India and Takealot highlight ecosystem momentum across LatAm, Europe, India and SA.

FX losses on euro bonds and strategic divestitures – including Delivery Hero and OLX Autos – weighed on headline earnings.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.