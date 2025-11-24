Netcare FY2025: Profit jumps on efficiency gains despite modest volume growth and rising costs

Key topics:

Profit and cash-flow growth driven by strong cost control and operational efficiencies, with EPS and AHEPS rising sharply.

Modest patient-volume growth and pressure in Primary Care highlight weak market demand despite higher operating profits.

Rising credit risk, higher tax outflows, increased capex and JIBAR-to-ZARONIA transition add uncertainty to the year ahead.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.