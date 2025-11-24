Oceana FY2025: Strong African growth cushions blow from global fish oil price crash

Key topics:

Global fish oil prices halved , slashing group operating profit and driving steep declines in EPS and headline earnings.

African operations surged , with wild-caught seafood swinging to a R222m profit and Lucky Star delivering higher revenue and margins.

Balance sheet remains sound, with full covenant compliance and R791m in undrawn facilities despite commodity-driven pressure.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.