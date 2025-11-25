Octodec FY2025: Profit doubles and vacancies fall, but liquidity pressures persist

Key topics:

Profit rebound: Profit more than doubles; FFO per share up to R1.72; vacancies fall to 18.8%.

Liquidity strain: Current liabilities exceed current assets by R669m; major FY2026 maturities loom.

Operational headwinds: CBD gas explosion impacts collections; ECL ratio rises to 59.3%.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.