Investing
Paul Mann’s relentless deal machine: After swallowing Renergen, ASPI bets big on Biotech
Paul Mann’s bold moves position ASPI at the forefront of the isotope economy.
Key topics:
ASPI CEO Paul Mann expands globally with Renergen and Opeongo deals.
Opeongo investment secures a guaranteed customer for ASPI isotopes.
Strategy targets both supply (helium) and demand (medical isotopes).
BizNews Reporter