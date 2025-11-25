A Pepkor Holdings Pty Ltd. (PEP) logo sits on display outside the company's offices in Parow Industrial near Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. Acquisitions including Pepkor Holdings Pty Ltd. and French furniture chain Conforama France SA have transformed Steinhoff International Holdings NV, which employs 90,000 people and has more than 6,500 stores in 30 countries from the U.K. to Australia. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
A Pepkor Holdings Pty Ltd. (PEP) logo sits on display outside the company's offices in Parow Industrial near Cape Town, South AfricaPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Investing

Pepkor FY25: Record profit surge as digital and fintech scale, but credit risks mount

Pepkor posts record FY25 earnings on fintech and retail expansion, but soaring debtors’ costs and weak speciality performance temper the outlook.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Record profit growth: Normalised HEPS up 23.4%, revenue climbs to R95.3bn, gross margin expands to 39.8%.

  • Fintech acceleration: Flash throughput hits R60bn; FoneYam exceeds 2m customers; fintech revenue up 31%.

  • Rising credit risk: Debtors’ costs surge 62%; speciality division weak; inventory and operating expenses climb.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Loading content, please wait...
Pepkor

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com