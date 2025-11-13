Purple Group FY25: Easy Group momentum powers triple-digit earnings growth

Purple Group Limited, the JSE-listed financial services technology company, concluded its financial year ended 31 August 2025 (FY25) with record pace and momentum, showcasing significant growth across profitability and client engagement metrics, driven primarily by its operating engine, the Easy Group. The year’s results appear to validate the group's disciplined strategy of achieving profitable scale by integrating financial products across a growing ecosystem.

The financial upside and operating leverage

The consolidated financial statements show a marked acceleration in Purple Group’s core profitability. Group Revenue increased by 21.5% to R487 million (2024: R400 million). Demonstrating substantial operating leverage—where revenue grows faster than costs—Group Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged by 156% to R110 million, up from R43.2 million in FY24.

This leverage translated directly to shareholder value:

Headline Earnings Per Share (HEPS): Increased by 143% to 4.30 cents (2024: 1.77 cents per share).

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share: Rose by 11.3% to 47.23 cents (2024: 42.45 cents per share).

Profit attributable to owners: Increased by 146.2% year-on-year, reaching R61.0 million.

The Easy Group, Purple Group's primary operating unit, contributed significantly to these headline figures, achieving a PBT increase of 107% to R107 million, driven by a 25.0% revenue increase (R450 million) while managing operating expenses to grow by a slower 13.7%. This focus on efficiency saw the Easy Group’s Retail Efficiency Ratio (Cost of Service as a percentage of Revenue) improve substantially to 58% (from 68% in FY24). Management expressed confidence in reducing this further to 45% over the next three years, underscoring the platform's scalability.

Client and asset momentum

Operational growth was robust across key value drivers:

Client assets: Increased by 38.6% to reach R80.7 billion (R58.2 billion in 2024).

Active clients: Increased by 15.7% to 1,146,475 (991,320 in 2024).

Retail inflows: Saw an impressive jump of 48.2% to R11.1 billion (R7.5 billion in 2024). This resulted in retail net inflows as a percentage of average client assets soaring to 12.17% (up from 6.62% in FY24), reflecting stronger compounding client habits.

Revenue mix: Growth was broad-based, with Activity Based Revenue increasing by 35.7% to R209 million, and Non-Activity Based Revenue increasing by 17.0% to R241 million.

Product performance highlights included EasyCrypto, which saw revenue grow 79% to R65 million, with client assets surpassing R2 billion. EasyETFs had a "knockout launch year," reaching R1 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) within nine months. Furthermore, EasyCredit, the asset-backed lending product, saw the total value of loans disbursed increase by 83% to R10.64 million, maintaining a strong credit quality with a 99.8% Early Repayment Rate and zero defaults.

The headwinds and challenges

Despite the overwhelming positive trajectory, the financial report highlights areas of challenge and increased costs:

Rising tax burden: Group Income Tax Expense saw a massive increase of 315.8% (R31.6 million vs R7.6 million in 2024). This reflects the Group's return to strong profitability, necessitating higher tax provisioning.

Specific segment weakness: The derivatives trading segment, EasyTrader , experienced a revenue decrease of 13.6% year-on-year. Management attributed this decline to subdued market volatility , a common headwind for trading-based revenue. However, despite the lower revenue, the segment achieved a 176.5% increase in profit after tax by significantly reducing expenses (down 18.5%).

Cost of service per client: While the overall efficiency ratio improved dramatically, the Cost of Service (COS) per Active Retail Client did increase slightly by 1.04% to R175 (R173 in 2024).

Governance diversity: The Board noted the absence of female directors at the Purple Group Board level as a key governance priority to address, despite having 33% female representation across its subsidiary boards.

Outlook: Deepening the ecosystem

Purple Group CEO Charles Savage characterised FY25 as proof that the business model—the "flywheel" of products, partners, clients, and shareholders—is accelerating and generating compounding value. Strategic initiatives for FY26 are focused on enhancing engagement and increasing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Future growth will be driven by:

Thrive V3: A relaunch of the loyalty program focused on rewarding habits that build wealth, designed to deepen retention and lift ARPU.

Advisor enablement: The planned launch of EasyAdvisor around April 2026, unifying advised and self-directed journeys on a single platform, expanding distribution into wealth intermediaries.

Product breadth: New offerings include a planned Crypto ETF (regulation-dependent), staking, and further tokenization within EasyCrypto, alongside new products in credit, protect, and property services.

International footprint: Progress in international expansion, specifically regulatory sandbox entry in the Philippines (in partnership with GCash) and the new partner rails in Kenya, is positioning the group for future global growth.

Purple Group appears poised to leverage its momentum, focusing on translating its scale advantage into durable financial performance.