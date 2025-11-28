Quantum Foods FY2025: Major profit rebound as HPAI pressures ease and volumes surge

Key topics:

Strong turnaround: Operating profit up 60%, HEPS up 67%, dividends reinstated.

Segment recovery: Big volume gains across Farming, Feeds and Eggs after HPAI disruptions.

Persistent risks: Egg pricing pressure, HPAI volatility and African operational instability.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.