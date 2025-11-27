Reinet NAV falls 3.7% on FX and private equity marks, but cash climbs to €2.1bn

Key topics:

NAV pressure: NAV down 3.7% amid FX losses and lower private equity valuations.

Liquidity strength: Cash rises to €2.11bn, far exceeding €679m in commitments.

Portfolio shifts: Strong dividends and gains from Coatue, Prescient China, Grab and gold offset PE declines.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.