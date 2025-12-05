RMH posts heavy FY2025 loss as Atterbury impairment eclipses gains from monetisation strategy

Key topics:

R3.56bn returned to shareholders since 2020 ; headline loss improves 86% despite large accounting charges.

Atterbury delivers strong operational results , low vacancies and healthier balance sheet.

NAV falls 28% after R272m impairment; arbitration and Integer 3 losses add further uncertainty.

