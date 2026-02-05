Investing
Sasol’s rollercoaster: When a 99% earnings crash isn't the whole story
Sasol’s earnings crash looks brutal, but impairments, macro headwinds and improving cash flow reveal a complex investment story.
Key topics:
EPS collapse driven by impairments, not just operational weakness
Oil price drop and stronger Rand hit Sasol’s earnings hard
Improving cash flow and volumes hint at operational resilience
By Alec Hogg