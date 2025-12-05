SEREIT lifts profit and NAV return despite valuation pressures and two major risks

Key topics:

IFRS profit rises to €2.2m ; NAV total return improves to 2%; balance sheet strengthened through disposals and buybacks.

Portfolio occupancy climbs to 97% with major Hornbach lease re-gear; industrial assets gain 5% while offices weaken.

Major risks include KPN’s 2026 departure (19% of rent) and a €14.2m French tax demand under appeal.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.