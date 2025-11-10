Shoprite grows 8% in Q1 as price inflation drops to near zero

Shoprite Holdings Limited reported robust operational results for the first quarter ended September 2025, with Group sales increasing by 8.0%. The core Supermarkets RSA segment grew sales by 7.9%, maintaining significant market superiority by outperforming rest-of-market growth by a factor of 1.7x (as measured by NielsenIQ).

A key highlight was the dramatic reduction in selling price inflation within Supermarkets RSA, which dropped to 1.4% for the quarter. This figure stands in notable divergence from the 5.1% food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation averaged by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). Specifically, the Group’s price fighting banners, Shoprite and Usave, registered 0% and negative 0.4% inflation, respectively, in September 2025.

Expansion efforts continued strongly, with the Group opening a net 81 stores, 72 of which were concentrated in the core South African supermarkets segment. New openings in RSA included 38 supermarkets (10 Checkers, 15 Shoprite, 13 Usave). Sales from Supermarkets Non-RSA climbed 12.9% in reporting currency. Additionally, the Group successfully concluded the sale of its non-RSA furniture businesses, effective October 1, 2025. Other segments also saw growth, with Medirite increasing sales by 12.3%.