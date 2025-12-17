Investing
South32 pulls the plug on Mozal: Self-inflicted economic tragedy for SADEC
South32 shutters Mozal Aluminium smelter, triggering economic disaster across SADC, thousands of jobs lost, regional instability looms.
Key topics:
South32 to close Mozal smelter by March 2026, economic shock looms.
Energy price disputes and drought make operations unviable.
Thousands of jobs and regional supply chains at risk.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By BizNews Reporter