Investing
Stefanutti Stocks interims: Kusile windfall boosts recovery but going-concern risk persists
Kusile settlement lifts Stefanutti Stocks’ earnings and order book, but liquidity pressures and a going-concern warning continue to overshadow recovery.
Key topics:
Profit rebound: Earnings surge on improved operations; Kusile settlement unlocks restructuring.
Record order book: R13.4bn pipeline strengthens medium-term visibility across regions.
Going-concern warning: Liquidity imbalance, negative working capital and weak cash flow remain critical risks.
