Stefanutti Stocks interims: Kusile windfall boosts recovery but going-concern risk persists

Key topics:

Profit rebound: Earnings surge on improved operations; Kusile settlement unlocks restructuring.

Record order book: R13.4bn pipeline strengthens medium-term visibility across regions.

Going-concern warning: Liquidity imbalance, negative working capital and weak cash flow remain critical risks.

