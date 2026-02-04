Investing
TFG: White Stuff acquisition masks R750m written off on past purchases
Smart deals and digital growth offset global retail challenges and write-downs.
Key topics:
TFG boosts sales via White Stuff acquisition, but organic growth lags.
Africa digital sales surge 55%, offset by margin pressure from discounts.
R750m impairments hit EPS, reflecting struggles in UK and Australian stores.
By Alec Hogg