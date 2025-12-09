Corporate magazine of Thungela Resources Ltd. at the company's headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. "I didn’t take up this role to close these mines, to close this business," July Ndlovu, chief executive officer of Thungela Resources Ltd., said in a June 8 interview at Thungela’s new offices in Johannesburg’s Rosebank business district.
Corporate magazine of Thungela Resources Ltd. at the company's headquarters in Johannesburg, South AfricaPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Investing

Thungela beats production targets despite global coal price slump

Thungela lifts output above guidance despite a depressed coal market, stronger rail performance and tight cost control supporting cash generation.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Output surpasses guidance as South African operations and rail logistics improve.

  • Global coal prices remain at multi-year lows, weighing on realised export prices.

  • Strong cash generation, cost control and asset disposals support shareholder returns.

Thungela

