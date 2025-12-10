Upbeat earnings forecast from KAP could finally exorcise Steinhoff ghost

Key topics:

EPS/HEPS set to rise over 20% as capex cycle ends

PG Bison’s new MDF line fully utilised ; auto unit rebounds

Focus shifts to deleveraging and fixing underperforming divisions

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.