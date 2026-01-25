Investing
Valterra’s first year: A new name, a flooded mine, and a doubling of profits
Strong earnings, strategic cost cuts, and a fresh start drive Valterra forward.
Key topics:
Valterra Platinum rebrand boosts investor optimism and clarity.
Headline earnings expected to nearly double in 2025.
Operational cuts, insurance, and write-downs balance challenges.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
BizNews Reporter