Investing
Value trap unlock play Libstar keeps market in suspense as buyout talks drag on
Libstar’s potential buyout keeps investors on edge
Key topics:
Libstar shareholders urged to stay put amid ongoing deal talks.
Recent asset sales hint at a possible full buyout or delisting.
Private equity interest could push share price above current levels.
BizNews Reporter