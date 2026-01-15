Investing
Weaver Fintech: The billion-rand flywheel hiding in a blanket store
Weaver Fintech’s BNPL flywheel powers explosive growth, hidden beneath retail roots, driving profits, dividends, and a rerating opportunity.
Key topics:
Fintech now drives 98% of profits via PayJustNow BNPL flywheel
Major merchants fuel inflection: Shoprite, Takealot, groceries
Strong growth, dividends, and rerating case toward R115
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Higgo van Biljon