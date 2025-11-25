Zeda sees double-digit earnings growth in FY25 as leasing and Africa expansion offset rental weakness

Key topics:

Earnings surge: HEPS up 15.7%; operating profit rises 10.8% despite weak rental revenue.

Leasing strength: Heavy commercial vehicles and Greater Africa drive 15.7% segment growth.

Rising risks: Debt increases to R5.18bn; credit losses and cash outflow highlight FY26 challenges.

