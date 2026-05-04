Investor Insights
Ruchir Sharma: How America's retail investors came to rule Wall Street
Unbowed by the Iran war and other shocks, individual investors are buying their way to new heights of influence
Key topics:
Retail investors now dominate markets, often outperforming professionals
Stimulus, easy apps and ETFs fuel surge in trading and market access
AI momentum gains mask risks; inequality and reversal could shake markets
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By Ruchir Sharma